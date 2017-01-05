New Hampshire woman arrested for selling drugs that killed 1

Plaistow, New Hampshire (WHDH) — Kara Welch, of Kingston, New Hampshire has been arrested for providing a fatal dose of drugs to another New Hampshire woman.

Sharon Zirpolo of Londonderry, New Hampshire died in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms in Plaistow on November 12th.

After a 7 week investigation, Plaistow Police were able to arrest Welch.

During the investigation, police got information showing Zirpolo was talking to Welch immediately before her death.

Additional information showed that Welch was the one who provided the victim with the fatal dose of drugs.

She was arrested and charged with the sale of a controlled drug – resulting in death.

She is currently being held at the Rockingham County jail and awaiting arraignment on January 6th.

