CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s two Democratic United States senators are criticizing President Donald Trump’s order banning from the country refugees and citizens from a number of Muslim-majority nations.

In a statement released Saturday, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the president’s executive order is “un-American and grossly inhumane.” She says the United States is a nation of immigrants and refugees from Syria in particular are fleeing violence and oppression.

Sen. Maggie Hassan says the president’s order imposing a religious test on entry into the U.S., “runs counter to the fundamental values” of America. She says it will also make the country less-safe.

Hassan calls it “disgraceful” that Trump’s executive actions would turn away brace men and women who have risked their lives to serve as interpreters for American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.

