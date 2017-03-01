New images show destructive aftermath of fatal Methuen plane crash

The Methuen Police Department released Wednesday new photos and video of what happened when a plane crashed through the roof of condominium complex in Methuen.

RELATED: NTSB launches probe into plane crash that killed former Newburyport mayor

Authorities said 73-year-old Alan Lavender died Tuesday afternoon when the plane he was piloting crashed on approach to Lawrence Municipal Airport. Lavender was a former city councilor and mayor of Newburyport.

The plane nosedived and crashed through the roof of Prides Crossing Condominiums on Riverview Boulevard, totally destroying an apartment on the upper level of the building.

Here’s a look at the photos and video of the destructive aftermath: