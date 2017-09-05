New Jersey homicide suspect caught in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A suspected member of a violent Central American gang wanted in connection with a homicide in New Jersey has been captured in Massachusetts.

Boston police say 20-year-old Francisco Carlos Ramires was among three men arrested in the city’s Allston neighborhood on Sunday. He was also wanted in connection with several assaults in Boston, where he used the alias Carlos Campos-Cutone.

Police say Ramires is a member of the MS-13 gang and a suspect in an Aug. 25 killing in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Police Commissioner William Evans called him a “very dangerous individual.”

Ramires is scheduled to appear in a Massachusetts court on a charge of being a fugitive, and faces a murder charge when returned to New Jersey.

It could not immediately be determined in Ramires has a lawyer.

