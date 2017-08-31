New list ranks top 125 public school districts in Greater Boston area

(WHDH) — Dover-Sherborn is the best public school district in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking.

Boston Magazine has published a new list ranking the top 125 districts that lie within, or partially within, I-495.

The magazine says it “collected the most recent available data provided on the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website” to compile the list.

Key factors such as SAT scores, class size, graduation rate, studen-teacher ratio and AP participation were taken into account.

The top 5 districts were as follows:

1. Dover-Sherborn

2. Concord-Carlisle

3. Weston

4. Lexington

5. Wayland

The worst 5 districts were as follows:

121. Everet

122. Lynn

123. Brockton

124. Lawrence

125. Chelsea

To view the magazine’s complete list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)