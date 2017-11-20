New Massachusetts law guarantees birth control coverage

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has signed legislation that aims to guarantee insurance coverage for women’s birth control regardless of changes in federal policy.

Baker joined Democratic lawmakers and women’s health advocates on Monday at a bill-signing ceremony in the Statehouse library. The measure won overwhelming approval in the Legislature.

The new law requires insurers to continue coverage, without co-payments, of at least one form of each contraceptive approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Supporters said Massachusetts is the first state to take action since Republican President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing employers to opt out of providing birth control coverage by claiming religious or moral objections.

The law would also supersede any move by Congress to repeal birth control coverage required under the federal Affordable Care Act.

