New Massachusetts State Police boss to probe revisions to arrest report

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The new boss of Massachusetts State Police says her office will investigate revisions made to a police report about a judge’s daughter.

The agency announced the investigation Thursday. It comes nearly a week after Col. Richard McKeon abruptly retired amid accusations that he ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from the police report to protect the judge and his daughter.

Col. Kerry Gilpin was quietly appointed the new superintendent of the police force on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Dave Procopio says Gilpin’s office will look into revisions made to the arrest report and whether more training or guidance is needed on how reports should be written and reviewed.

“Colonel Gilpin has determined that her office will conduct an investigation into the revisions made to Alli Bibaud’s arrest report and a review of applicable policies and regulations,” Procopio said in a statement released just after noon on Thursday. “This effort will inform the Colonel with regard to actions taken by state police officials.”

McKeon gave the order to change the police report, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker’s office said in a statement that he “supports Colonel Gilpin’s decisions to investigate the handling of the case.”

The state police say the findings of their review will determine if additional action is needed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)