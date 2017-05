BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s newest station is set to open on Monday.

The 20 million dollar Boston Landing station is located next to the New Balance world headquarters.

It marks the first time since the 1960’s that Allston and Brighton will be connected to downtown by commuter rail.

The station’s construction and future maintenance is paid for by New Balance.

