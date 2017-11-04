New Mexico DOT worker accused of running down officers

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO (WHDH) — A New Mexico DOT worker is accused of running down several police officers.

The suspect, Robert Chavez, is accused of attacking two officers and trying to run down five more.

Five officers arrived at Chavez’s home in early October with a search warrant to look for evidence in a car theft case.

Chavez then drove his vehicle at the officers, forcing them to dive out of the way.

Officials said that Chavez had stolen a broken down truck and had plans to sell it to someone in Santa Rosa back in September.

During that arrest, officials said Chavez threw soda cans, logs and rocks at the officers.

Chavez is now charged with attacking seven officers total.

Police had to tase Chavez in order to get him out of the car.

Chavez then escaped the police vehicle, and officers had to chase him down.

Last month, the state of New Mexico sought preventative detention for Chavez and said that he is a danger to the community. The state also cited an incident from 2006 when Chavez assaulted police in a courtroom and injured the district attorney. Chavez ended up serving three years for that attack.

However, the judge denied the state’s recent request for preventative detention.