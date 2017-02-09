New mobile app will send someone to dig out your car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Don’t feel like shoveling out your car? You’re in luck!

A new mobile app available for download in the Apple Store allows you to request someone be sent to your location to dig out your snow-covered car.

Yeti is an app with a slogan that reads: “Let our Yetis shovel you out this winter!”

In the app, a user can enter their whereabouts and the company will send an employee who will shovel you out.

Yeti will even send an alert to let you know the job is done, along with a photo as evidence.

