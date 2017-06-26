New Orleans Police: Suspects sought in attack on Boston men

NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) - Police in New Orleans say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a robbery of two Boston men over the weekend.

According to police, four men attacked two victims from behind as they were walking on Bienville Street in New Orleans just before 9 p.m.

The victims were knocked to the ground and robbed. The suspects then fled the scene.

Police say the victims were taken to a local hospital, where of them was listed in critical condition.

Officials from the Unitarian Universalist Association of Boston confirmed that the victims were from their organization but did not provide any more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-658-6080.

A video of the attack can be seen below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)