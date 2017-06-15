New program allows gamblers to set budget prior to playing

PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of gamblers have signed up for a program designed to prevent gambling addiction at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

Officials with the gaming commission say nearly 13,000 people have signed up for the ‘Play My Way’ program in the last year.

The program allows players to voluntarily set a spending budget before making bets.

