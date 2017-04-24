New ranking lists best places to live in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - In a newly released ranking, the website Niche compiled a list of the best places to live in Massachusetts, based on various data and statistics.

Lexington was named the best place to live in the Commonwealth, according to Niche.

The ranking analyzed “crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities” in towns and cities across the state.

Niche gave the town of Lexington an overall grade of A+, based on a variety of factors, including crime and safety statistics.

Sharon, Sudbury, Newton, Wayland, Belmont, Boxborough, Wellesley, Brookline and Weston rounded out the top 10 places to live.

Niche said that it gathered data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources.

