(WHDH) — A new study has left some surprising rankings for the best and worst drivers by state.

According to the insurance comparison company QuoteWizard, a New England state – Rhode Island – takes the top spot for best drivers.

The company said the state had top marks when it came to accidents, speeding, citations and fatalities. The only blip they had was coming in as the 13th worst state for DUIs.

Florida, Mississippi, Michigan and Arkansas rounded out the top five in that order.

Massachusetts placed close to the middle of the pack, coming in as having the 20th best drivers in the nation.

Data showed that California drivers are the worst, followed by Minnesota, Utah, South Carolina and Washington.

The 2017 rankings are based on numerous factors, including accidents, speeding tickets and citations.

