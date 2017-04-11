New record warm temperatures set Tuesday in Boston, Worcester

BOSTON (WHDH) – A new record warm temperature was set Tuesday afternoon in Boston.

Temperatures reached 84 degrees in the city, breaking the previous record of 78 degrees set in 1955.

But Boston was not alone in setting records.

Temperatures reached 81 degrees in the city of Worcester, shattering the previous record of 80 degrees set back in 1945.

Many towns and cities across the Bay State saw temperatures climb into the 80s by the early afternoon.

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut also set a record, reaching 85 degrees.

