BOSTON (WHDH) - A new report could bring an overhaul of Massachusetts’ alcohol laws.

Some of the laws date back to 1933 at the end of prohibition.

The state treasurer put together the task force, which is recommending the changes.

This could mean higher alcohol prices.

Proposals include increasing the state excise tax on beer, wine and liquor and allowing bars to accept out-of-state photo IDs.

