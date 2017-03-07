New report reveals 50 safest cities, towns in Massachusetts

WAYLAND, MA (WHDH) - The safest town in Massachusetts is Wayland, according to a new report from the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
In a report released Monday, the council ranked the safest cities and towns across the state by analyzing FBI crime data, in addition to population statistics.
Analysts eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000.
Groveland, Norfolk, Clinton and Franklin rounded out the top five safest cities.
View the complete list below:
1. Wayland
2. Groveland
3. Norfolk
4. Clinton
5. Franklin
6. Sudbury
7. Georgetown
8. Norton
9. Holliston
10. Harvard
11. Rockport
12. Carlisle
13. Bedford
14. Duxbury
15. Dighton
16. Boxborough
17. Holden
18. Lincoln
19. Reading
20. Lexington
21. Norwell
22. Manchester-by-the-Sea
23. Ipswich
24. Hamilton
25. Southborough
26. Upton
27. Berkley
28. Belmont
29. Sterling
30. Westford
31. North Reading
32. Needham
33. Winchester
34. Grafton
35. Mendon
36. Rochester
37. Douglas
38. Hopedale
39. Concord
40. Wellesley
41. Billerica
42. Merrimac
43. Marshfield
44. Stow
45. Pembroke
46. Hampden
47. Hudson
48. Groton
49. Northborough
50. Lynnfield
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)