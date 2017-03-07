New report reveals 50 safest cities, towns in Massachusetts

WAYLAND, MA (WHDH) - The safest town in Massachusetts is Wayland, according to a new report from the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

In a report released Monday, the council ranked the safest cities and towns across the state by analyzing FBI crime data, in addition to population statistics.

Analysts eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000.

Groveland, Norfolk, Clinton and Franklin rounded out the top five safest cities.

View the complete list below:

1. Wayland

2. Groveland

3. Norfolk

4. Clinton

5. Franklin

6. Sudbury

7. Georgetown

8. Norton

9. Holliston

10. Harvard

11. Rockport

12. Carlisle

13. Bedford

14. Duxbury

15. Dighton

16. Boxborough

17. Holden

18. Lincoln

19. Reading

20. Lexington

21. Norwell

22. Manchester-by-the-Sea

23. Ipswich

24. Hamilton

25. Southborough

26. Upton

27. Berkley

28. Belmont

29. Sterling

30. Westford

31. North Reading

32. Needham

33. Winchester

34. Grafton

35. Mendon

36. Rochester

37. Douglas

38. Hopedale

39. Concord

40. Wellesley

41. Billerica

42. Merrimac

43. Marshfield

44. Stow

45. Pembroke

46. Hampden

47. Hudson

48. Groton

49. Northborough

​50. Lynnfield

