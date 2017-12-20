BOSTON (WHDH) - The TSA and Massport are introducing a new screening process at Logan International Airport as holiday travel intensifies.

The new automated screening lanes, also known as smart lanes, are expected to make checkpoint security safer and more efficient.

TSA officials believe the lanes should help cut down on the amount of time travelers spend in the screening process.

The lanes will open up in Terminal C.

