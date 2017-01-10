New study looks at brain reaction following hard hits

A new study is giving researchers a more detailed look at what happens within a player’s brain milliseconds after a hit and challenging common belief about what a hard hit does inside the skull.

The study, published by Stanford University, found that football players’ brains are not properly protected from hard hits.

Researchers say that more damage happens on the inside of the brain when someone is hit in the head – not on the outside.

According to the study, this proves that current helmets are not built to protect football players from concussions and brain diseases like CTE.

Scientists also believe concussions can be caused by repeated blows to the head and are not limited to one single traumatic event.

The NFL has not yet commented on these new findings.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)