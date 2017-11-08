(WHDH) — Research has shown that Americans struggle with their weight, but one recent study found that Massachusetts is staying skinny.

Weight issues have continued to plague the United States with more than seven in 10 adults being overweight or obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions – obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences and food and fitness – to figure out the “fattest” states in America.

Massachusetts ranked as the second skinniest state, just behind Colorado.

According to the study, the Bay State has the fifth lowest percentage of obese adults in the nation.

The state also had the third lowest percent of adults eating less than one serving of fruits or vegetables per day.

Massachusetts ranked number one in the food and fitness category.

The fattest state, according to WalletHub, is Mississippi with their favorite comfort food being mud pie.

Massachusetts guilty pleasure food is none other than clam chowder.

