DAYTON, OH (WHDH) — New dash cam video has been released from an ambulance that was stolen with a patient and medic inside.

Police said 44-year-old Jeffrey Brown stole the ambulance that had keys left in the ignition on Oct. 20 around 6:30 p.m.

Police were able to stop the driver after a short chase.

Brown, who is currently in custody, faces kidnapping and other charges.

