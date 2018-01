(WHDH) — A new year means an increase in minimum wage for several states in New England.

Minimum wage in Massachusetts continues to be $11 per hour.

In Rhode Island, it is now $10.10 and it’s $10.50 in Vermont.

The federal minimum wage is not changing and remains at $7.25 per hour.

The federal rate has not changed since 2009.

