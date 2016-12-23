New York couple has over 100 Christmas Trees

Talk about getting into the holiday spirit.

A New York family has 110 Christmas Trees.

From Campbell’s Soup to Snoopy, each one has their own theme.

It all started with a Christmas ornament wedding gift.

Now the couple has so many ornaments they never all get used.

The decorating takes six weeks to set up.

As for the cost, the couple says all the lights shoot up there energy bill nearly $200 a month.

To see the trees, watch the video above.

