New York driver catches 240 consecutive green lights

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Here’s something you don’t see often in New York City.

A Manhattan driver put together an epic streak not long ago when he hit 240 consecutive green lights.

Noah Forman recorded as he went nearly 30 minutes before hitting a red light.

Forman is no stranger to the streets of New York — he’s a ride-share driver, and before that he drove a cab.

Take a look at the video above to see his impressive feat.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)