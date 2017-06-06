New York judge arrested at courthouse

Rochester, NY (WHDH) — A judge in New York, walked out of a courtroom in handcuffs.

The woman was facing allegations of violating the terms of her DWI conviction.

She was offered a plea deal of 45 days in jail, two years probation and six months of wearing an ankle bracelet for missing a hearing last week. She refused, saying she was out of the country and the judge was not happy with her excuse.

“Unfortunately for you you’ve angered me, the one person you shouldn’t have,” said Judge Stephen Aronson, “the one person that was keeping you on this side of a jail cell.”

She is currently being held without bail until her hearing on Thursday.

