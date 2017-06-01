New York Mets apologize after mascot makes obscene gesture at fans

NEW YORK (WHDH) - The New York Mets have issued an apology after the team mascot, Mister Met, was seen making an obscene gesture to fans.

A fan says he was reaching over for a high five at the ball park on Wednesday when Mister Met turned and responded by holding up a finger.

The employee has reportedly been fired. It should be pointed out that Mister Met only has four fingers, so technically he can’t give anyone the middle finger.

The team was quick to apologize in a statement saying, ‘We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee. We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with the matter internally.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)