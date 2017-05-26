BOSTON (WHDH) - A new exhibit at the JFK museum is open to mark the 100th birthday of the 35th president.

The exhibit contains 100 artifacts, 40 of which have never been displayed before. All 100 artifacts were personal to JFK.

“I think its important at this point in time to bring out materials to help younger generations to understand who he was,” said Stacey Bredhoff, a curator at the museum.

There are pictures from his first photo shoot as a 6-month old, pages from his high school scrap book, and his pencils which still have his teeth marks.

Cards from the scheduled Dallas speech the president was never able to give are also on display.

“He’s a great man, hes important to the country, given all that he did to the country” said Bredhoff.

The exhibit will stay open for the year. Admission is free on Monday, JFK’s birthday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)