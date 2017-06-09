Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Jonas Brothers backpack, police say

(WHDH) — Authorities in Arizona are asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn baby who was found abandoned in a parking lot.

The Tempe Police Department says officers responded Sunday to a parking lot on Apache Boulevard and found the girl wrapped in a blanket and inside a Jonas Brothers backpack.

Authorities did not comment on the girl’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

