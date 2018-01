DELANO, CA (WHDH) — New born twins in California were born in different years.

Maria Espernza Flores Rios was giving birth to twins on New Year’s Eve.

The first baby was born at 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31, while the second was born at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The hospital said these babies were the county’s last baby of 2017 and first baby of 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)