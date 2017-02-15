Newbury Street art thief due in court Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of breaking into a Boston art gallery and trying to steal artwork is expected in court Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the Newbury Street gallery shows a man taking pieces off the wall, including a Picasso and Rembrandt.

It happened Super Bowl Sunday as fans were celebrating the Patriots victory.

Three BU students noticed the thief, chased him down and held him until police arrived.

The gallery owner plans on honoring the students at it’s next opening.

