Newbury Street reopens after police activity

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston’s Newbury Street reopened late Tuesday after a large police presence in the area.

Police said they responded to a report of a man barricaded inside an apartment between Exeter and Fairfield streets at around 9 p.m. The man was allegedly threatening to harm himself.

The incident took about an hour to resolve. The man was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

