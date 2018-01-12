Newburyport Firefighters delivered baby at fire station

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Newburyport Firefighters delivered a baby boy at Station 2 around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews said a Haverhill man, Humphrey Matombo, pulled up to the station in his car honking while his wife, Memory Chihwayi, was in labor inside of the car.

When the firefighters got to the vehicle, they knew the couple was not going to make it to the hospital. The baby boy’s head was crowning.

Firefighters Robert Morse, John Stomboly and Joshua Mesina successfully delivered 8 lb, 6 oz baby Jayden. Paramedics then took the family to a local hospital. Mother and baby are both doing well.

“This was the first time any of these three firefighters have delivered a baby while on duty at the fire department,” Chief LeClaire said. “This was truly outstanding work by our guys and something I’m sure they will always remember.”

