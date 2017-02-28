Newburyport neighbors remember former mayor killed in crash

NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Officials confirmed the pilot killed in a small plane crash in Methuen Tuesday was Al Lavender, a former mayor of Newburyport.

Lavender served as mayor of Newburyport from 2002 to 2003. Neighbors said Lavender loved to fly and built his experimental aircraft himself in his front yard. He later completed it in Lawrence.

“He was so thrilled putting it together,” said former council member Erford Fowler.

Neighbors said Lavender was caring and friendly. Denise Wallace said he recently spoke to her and her husband about wanting to have a block party in the spring to welcome new neighbors.

