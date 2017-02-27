Newburyport police investigate string of church break-ins

NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport are investigating a string of church break-ins in the city over the weekend.

City Marshal Mark Murray said the break-ins happened sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Break-ins were reported at the First Religious Society Church and Parish Hall on Pleasant Street, the First Church of Christ Science on Inn Street and the Old South First Presbyterian Church on Federal Street.

Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from each location.

The incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)