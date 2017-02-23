Newburyport police seek missing man

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Steven St. Cyr, 39, has been missing since Tuesday morning, police said. They said he was last seen leaving his home around 4:30 a.m.

St. Cyr did not show up for work in North Reading on Wednesday, according to investigators.

He is said to be 6 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s believed that he was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Massachusetts plates that read: 483XZ6.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

