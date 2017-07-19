Newburyport residents asked to shelter in place while police search for runaway suspect

NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport are asking those in the Port Plaza area to shelter in place as they search for a man who they believe is armed.

Officials said a 19-year-old Hispanic man fled Thursday afternoon from police on Storey Avenue when officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families.

Residents are asked to remain indoors. A perimeter has been setup in the area. Multiple K-9 units from area communities are assisting in the search.

Officials said the man is wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)