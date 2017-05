NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - A Salisbury man who is accused of robbing a Newburyport juice bar is set to appear in court.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jason Balser on Monday.

Officers say Balser broke into the Revitalive Cafe and Juice Bar and stole an undisclosed amount of money last Wednesday.

