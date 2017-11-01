NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WHDH) – School leaders in Newburyport say a recent school assignment wasn’t mean to offend anyone after a high school math teacher used the September 11th tragedy in math problem and writing exercise.

“Mind-boggling to me, so insensitive, I don’t know what they’re thinking,” said one resident.

The school district said it recognizes the important of honoring the men and women who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attack.

The superintendent released a statement that reads in part:

“This assignment was not intended to be disrespectful to the thousands impacted by this horrible event. Rather this was an exercise of poor judgement by the educator who intended to use the historical event as a mechanism to engage students in a thoughtful discussion.”

