Newburyport suspect whose search prompted shelter-in-place in court

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WHDH) — A Newburyport man whose search prompted a shelter-in-place order Wednesday was in court Thursday.

Police said Joe Ilarraza, 19, took off when officers tried to serve him a warrant. The search for Ilarraza caused a shelter-in-place at the Port Plaza shopping center. He was found about an hour later near Toppans Lane.

Ilarazza was charged with breaking and entering, trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)