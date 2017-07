The newest iPhone could cost $1,200 or more.

Some say the high price tag will be worth it while others are comparing it to the current iPhone 7 which is much cheaper.

The most anticipated question is the new phone’s design.

The redesigned iPhone is expected to launch this fall to mark the device’s 10th anniversary.

