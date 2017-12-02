Newly released video from August shows tense moments between police and protesters in Phoenix at Trump rally

Newly released video from August shows tense moments between police and protesters in Phoenix after a Trump rally.

In August, thousands of protesters gathered outside of a convention center where President Trump spoke.

Police said protesters outside were throwing things at officers, forcing them to use tear gas and pepper balls on the crowd.

Authorities said they are reviewing the cell phone and body cam footage in order to prepare a final report on their findings.

