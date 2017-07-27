NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport is reminding people to stop, look and wave as part of a campaign to make it safer to walk and bike the tourist town.

The Newport Waves campaign launched this week with a 1-minute video and poster campaign that encourages people to watch out for each other and themselves when navigating city streets.

Three people have been killed in the past three years while crossing in the city’s crosswalks in broad daylight, including an 83-year-old man in February.

The video shows drivers, pedestrians, bike riders, skateboarders and parents pushing strollers stopping and waving to each other at intersections, and allowing each other to pass.

It’s set to be shown before movies at the local theater and on screens at the Newport jazz and folk festivals.

