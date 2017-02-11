Steve Tellier joined the 7NEWS team as an investigative reporter in December 2016 and is thrilled to be back home and reporting in Boston.

Steve worked most recently at KSTP in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota as an investigative reporter. During his time there, he uncovered the abuse and neglect of patients inside a state-run psychiatric hospital, astronomical federal subsidies for nearly empty airplane flights, a lack of funding for efforts to counter violent extremism, and a lack of mental health training for police officers.

While reporting in the Twin Cities, Steve also covered the death of legendary musician Prince, the police shooting of Philando Castile which sparked nationwide protests, and a mass stabbing attack at a mall in St. Cloud.

Before joining KSTP, Steve worked as a reporter at WLKY in Louisville, Kentucky, and KHBS/KHOG in Fayetteville/Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Steve graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and History.

Born and raised west of Boston, Steve is a rabid New England sports fan, and also enjoys running and scoping out the best eateries in town.

If you have a story you think Steve should investigate please email him at stellier@whdh.com.

Follow Steve on Twitter