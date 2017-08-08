Newton home evacuated after grenade found

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A grenade was found inside a home in Newton Tuesday, prompting an evacuation and bomb squad response.

Police responded at around 10:45 a.m. to a home in the West Newton Hill Historic District after a WWII grenade was found in the attic.

A state police bomb squad seized the grenade and brought it to another location, where they determined it was dead and that there was no need to detonate it.

The man who owned the grenade was killed in a motorcycle crash 50 years ago. His sister said she was cleaning out her basement when she found the grenade in a box of her brother’s belongings and called police. She and her husband were evacuated as a precaution.

The woman said her father served in WWII and passed the grenade on to her brother.

The family will not get the device back as it is technically property of the United States government.

