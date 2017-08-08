Newton home evacuated after live grenade found in attic

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A live grenade was found inside a home in Newton Tuesday, prompting an evacuation and bomb squad response.

Police responded around 10:45 a.m. to a home in the West Newton Hill Historic District after a WWII grenade was found in the attic.

A state police bomb squad seized the grenade and will bring it to another location, where they will detonate it.

The man who owned the grenade passed away 50 years ago. His sister was cleaning out her attic when she found her brother’s grenade in a box and called police.

The woman said her father served in the war and passed the grenade on to her brother.

The owners of the home were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

