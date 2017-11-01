Newton scientist among those injured in NYC attack that killed 5 of his friends

NEW YORK (WHDH) — A Newton man, described as a “pillar” in the community, was among several injured in New York City on Tuesday afternoon when a suspected terrorist drove a rental truck down busy bike path near the World Trade Center Memorial, killing 8 people and seriously injuring 11 others.

Martin Marro is originally from Argentina but for the last several years has made the United States and Newton his home. He’s now recovering in a New York hospital.

“I’m very relieved to hear Martin’s condition is stable and that he’s alive,” neighbor Kristen Heyer said. “To watch your best friend plowed down right in front of you I think will really exact some deeper scares that will take a longtime to heal.”

Just last week, Marro and his wife hosted a fundraiser where Gov. Charlie Baker was the guest of honor. The event was for City Councilor James Cote, who is up for reelection.

“We’re praying for the family. Obviously it’s a tragic situation to lose that many friend. Nobody ever goes through that,” Cote said.

Cote added that Marro visited New York to meet with several friends from Argentina. Marro was with those friends Tuesday for a 30-year reunion when they were caught in the path of Sayfullo Saipov, 29, as he allegedly ran over a path full of people walking and cycling.

“It’s so tragic. They came up for what was supposed to be a reunion and a vacation,” family friend Albie Alvarez Cote said. “To come to the United States and have this happen, I can’t imagine it.”

Cote learned the news from Marro’s wife, who was in Newton during the attack but is now with her husband.

Marro faces injuries and is also dealing with the loss of his friends. Officials said he is expected to be okay.

Marro works Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research in Cambridge, the research unit of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

“With sadness, we confirm that one of our scientists was injured in yesterday’s horrific attack on pedestrians in lower Manhattan. He is being cared for at a hospital in New York and we are providing full support to him and his family. Our thoughts are with him, his family and others affected by this tragedy,” Novartis said in a statement to 7News.

Baker released a statement on Wednesday, saying “I am heartbroken to learn of Martin’s injuries and the loss of his five friend who tragically died at the hands of this merciless terror attack. “Martin is a good man and comes from a wonderful family, and my prayers will be with him, his family and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

Marro’s two children are staying with family and friends during the difficult time.

