Newton man among those injured in NYC terror attack

Newton City Councilor James Cote confirmed that Newton man Martin Marro was wounded in Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City.

Cote said Marro was in New York to visit several friends, who are from Argentina. His friends are reportedly among those killed when a suspect drove a rented truck onto the bike path.

Marro was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Marro recently held a fundraiser for Gov. Charlie Baker at his home in Chestnut Hill.

