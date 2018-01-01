Newton police: Missing elderly man found safe

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newton say an elderly man who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe following a massive search in the bitter cold.

Elio Vespa, 84, wandered off from his house on Elinor Road around 1 p.m., according to police.

Police say Vespa was found safe around 3:40 p.m. He was wearing a winter coat and a baseball cap.

Vespa is said to be in good condition.

No additional details were immediately available.

