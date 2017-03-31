Newton Police searching for missing man

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newton are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say Richard O’Flaherty, 73, is missing from the Newton Corner area and has been missing since 2 a.m. Friday.

He is described as a white man, 6-feet, wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue shirt, khakis, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to to contact Newton Police or that town’s local police department.

