Newton police seek missing elderly man

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newton are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who has been reported missing in the city.

Elio Vespa, 84, wandered off from his house on Elinor Road around 1 p.m., according to police.

Vespa is described as a white man and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, brown corduroy pants a blue baseball hat, and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

